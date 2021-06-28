UNC complain about House speaking-time changes

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh.

THE Opposition UNC cried foul in the House of Representatives, claiming to have been surprised when Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis announced there will be changes to MPs' speaking times for debate.

The changes will apply to a motion to approve a joint select committee (JSC) report on the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2020. Robinson-Regis proposed that only for debate on this motion, there would be changes in the speaking times of MPs: "The mover and first responder (from the opposition) for two hours maximum (each)."

She said the next speakers for the government and opposition would speak for a maximum of 90 minutes each. The next government and opposition speakers would each speak for a maximum of 60 minutes. "All other speakers (government and opposition) 20 minutes, and the mover in reply with 60 minutes. All with no extensions."

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George sought the House's approval for the amended speaking times for the debate. While government MPs agreed to them, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh objected on the Opposition's behalf.

As Indarsingh was speaking, Annisette-George said, "The ayes have it."

Indarsingh asked her, "So there is no right of seeking clarification to standing order 45 and appendix one?"

Standing Order 45 deals with the length of time for speeches and says the Speaker has the final say on the speaking times of MPs. This standing order also allows the Leader of Government Business and the Opposition Whip to agree on the length of time for any debate in the House. The Speaker ensures there is equal distribution of speaking times between government and opposition MPs.

In pre-covid19 times, the mover of a motion speaks for 45 minutes, other responders speak for 30 minutes and the mover has 30 minutes to reply at the end of the debate.

Currently, during the covid19 pandemic, the House permits the mover of any motion or bill to speak for a maximum of 30 minutes. The first responder also speaks for 30 minutes. All other MPs speak for 20 minutes each.

Annisette-George stood up as Indarsingh continued to make his argument, and pointed out, "Both of us are standing."

Indarsingh persisted that the Opposition should be be told "what is the rationale behind...what is the formula..?" His words were drowned out by desk-thumping from the UNC MPs present. Annisette-George told Indarsingh to sit down and he did.

She warned him, "One more outburst like this, is not going to be tolerated."

As calm returned to the sitting, Annisette-George told MPs who would be speaking for 90 or 60 minutes to say so at the start of their contributions.

She said MPs, with the exception of the mover of the motion and the first opposition responder who do not indicate what length of time they will be speaking for "shall be considered to be utilising 20 minutes."