Tunapuna man shot dead at home

Police are trying to establish the motive for the murder of a 32-year-old Tunapuna man on Sunday night.

Police said Rodney "Buggs" Nimblett was at home at Upper Maingot Road, First Trace, Tunapuna, at around 7.10 pm, when he was shot several times.

A relative who was nearby heard the gunshots and saw Nimblett's body on the floor.

Tunapuna Police and homicide investigators visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared Nimblett dead.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II is continuing enquiries.