"Tobago has four new covid19 patients"

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded four new covid19 patients.

This brings to 87 the number of active cases on the island.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll stands at 24.

In a statement on Monday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 20 patients in isolation, 120 in home isolation and five in step-down facilities. Fifteen people have been discharged.

The division said to date, 7679 people have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 813 tested positive. It said there are 702 recovered patients

A total of 9,554 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 3,597 got their second dose.