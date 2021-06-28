Soca Warriors to play Miami Dutch Lions in practice match

National coach Angus Eve at his first training session on June 20. - TTFA Media

THE TT men’s senior football team will play Miami Dutch Lions in a training match in Florida, USA, on Monday at 3 pm.

TT are in Florida preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers. TT will play Montserrat in the Gold Cup first round qualifier at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale on Friday. If successful, TT will play the second round qualifier on July 6 for a chance to play in the tournament from July 10 to August 1.

The entire TT team will gather in the coming days. Khaleem Hyland was scheduled to arrive in the camp on Sunday with the likes of Kevin Molino, Andre Fortune, Ryan Telfer and Neveal Hackshaw, Triston Hodge, Jelani Peters and Nicklas Frenderup coming into camp over the next couple days, according to a media release by the TT Football Association (TTFA).

Head coach Angus Eve told TTFA media the warm-up match will give the TT-based players an opportunity to get match fit. He said when the foreign-based players join the team he will work on strategy.