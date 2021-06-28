Sinopharm approved for use by breastfeeding mothers

A vial of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine. -

Breastfeeding women can now be vaccinated against covid19, after the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group approved the Sinopharm vaccine for use by new mothers.

The announcement came from director of women's health for the Ministry of Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh during the ministry's covid19 media conference on Monday.

He said the committee made the decision on Sunday.

Asked what was the distinguishing quality of the Sinopharm vaccine that made it more appropriate for use by breastfeeding women than the AstraZeneca vaccine, Sirjusingh said there simply was not enough information on the latter to allow for its approval.

"We had a lot more data when it comes to the Sinopharm in terms of the technology.

"It (Sinopharm) is really a killed form of the original virus and we have used this technology a lot in the past, including in the development of the influenza vaccines which we already use in pregnancy, so we did have a lot more leeway when it came to approving it.

"However, once the baby is delivered we have even more leeway, because the actual vaccine isn't transmitted in the breastmilk to the baby: all that is transmitted are the good things like the antibodies that the mother makes, goes in the breastmilk, and gives that baby another layer of protection, because, as you know, children below the age of 18 aren't allowed to be vaccinated at this time."

Sirjusingh noted that while the vaccines being used in TT are safe for the general population, pregnant women were part of a specific category which presented special considerations before a vaccine could be approved.

He also called on people interacting with pregnant women to be vaccinated once they were eligible, to avoid being a risk to others.