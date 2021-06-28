Sinanan: International airlines can return when borders open

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan - Parliament of T&T

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has said international airlines will be able to fly to and from Trinidad and Tobago once its borders are reopened on July 17.

The Prime Minister announced the reopening of the borders on this date, at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre on June 26

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives on Monday, Sinanan said international airlines will be allowed to come to TT as they did before the pandemic.

"Details will be worked out between the relevant authorities in the coming days."

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen asked Sinanan to what extent will Caribbean Airlines (CAL) increase flights "to facilitate citizens returning home and by what date additional flights will be available."

Sinanan reiterated, "The intention is for a reopening of the borders. It will be a managed reopening, and the details will be worked out between the relevant authorities in the coming days.

"That includes CAL and all the other carriers."

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George told Naparima MP Rodney Charles he was out of order in telling Sinanan that "announcing policy and then working out the details is bad management practice and he should desist from that."

On June 25, Dr Rowley said fully vaccinated citizens or legal residents can enter TT. They must provide evidence of this and proof of a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours. They will not be required to quarantine. The children of fully vaccinated parents will be allowed to go home.

Unvaccinated citizens or legal residents who show proof of a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours must go into state-supervised quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

He said unvaccinated non-nationals will not be allowed to enter TT.

TT closed its borders on March 22, 2020, to reduce the spread of the covid19 pandemic.