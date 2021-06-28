Port Authority: FB claims of fire at Port of Spain Port are false

On Monday the Port Authority denied claims made on social media of a fire at the port in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Port Authority is denying claims made on social media of a fire at the port in Port of Spain.

In a press release on Monday the authority said after it received a report about the Facebook posts, which said there was a fire, checks were made and it was confirmed that no such incident had taken place.

"The Port of Port of Spain therefore takes this opportunity to advise the public as well as all stakeholders, that contrary to that Facebook post, no such incident occurred," the release said.

The public is therefore reminded to visit the port's website www.patnt.com and social media sites for all factual information regarding the port.

The port can also be contacted at 623-2901-5 or by e-mail at pr@patnt.com.