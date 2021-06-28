Msgr Pereira marks 45th anniversary of holy ordination

Monsignor Christian Pereira who celebrated 45 years as a priest on Sunday. FILE PHOTO -

MONSIGNOR Christian Dominic Pereira marked the 45th anniversary of his holy vows as a priest on Sunday.

There was no congregation or physical celebration even as he said Sunday morning mass due to public gathering restrictions in force because of the pandemic.

Msgr Pereira with “subdued gratitude” gave God thanks for his remarkable journey which began in June 1976.

“I thank God for leading me to serve him as a priest in the Catholic Church. I thank my parents for their love and support, my siblings for their ongoing encouragement and all who shared friendship with me.”

He said there have been quite a few parish priests who have had their own influence on him, religious sisters and brothers as well as many parishioners in the various communities where he served.

“I express my appreciation to all God’s people for their collaboration and their challenges as they have all enabled me to be the priest I am today,” he said in his virtual message.

Over the past 45 years he has served at the parishes in New Grant, Siparia, Point Fortin, at the Cathedral, in the Laventille-Morvant area, Santa Rosa, San Fernando and presently at St Benedict’s RC in La Romaine where he has been parish priest since 2018.

He also spent one year at Boston College, four months at St George’s College in Jerusalem and three months on a mini-sabbatical at Creighton University in Nebraska.

“My journey has been blessed and guided as today I both give thanks to Almighty God and humbly ask for the grace to serve His people as long as the great High Priest will allow me.” He called on his congregation and the country to pray for him.

“I will miss the get togethers and the party after but maybe the 50th (anniversary) will allow us to get together,” he said.

Msgr Pereira is battling health challenges and parishioners offered special prayers on Sunday for his continued vocation as a priest.

“We find in you a happy priest in the Lord. Joy is contagious, we are all motivated by you even in the midst of your health challenges to exude the joy of the Lord,” parishioner Theresa Mc Lean noted.

She brought greetings on behalf of the St Benedict’s parish and Holy Innocents Picton.

“This is the most significant and meaningful milestone in the life of this well-loved Diocesan priest and former Vicar General of the Archdiocese,” she said.

She said at this time when the church is challenged by the pandemic, he has kept the flock on course, steering the ship and earning their trust and respect.

“Monsignor faces many adversities in life now, but he trusts in the Lord with all his heart and he certainly does not rely on his own prudence.

“You are a man for all seasons, an extraordinary man who does awesome extraordinary things in speedy ways. You are a priest forever of the order of Melchizedek,” she ended.