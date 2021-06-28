Man in viral forklift videos remains in custody

File photo

The suspect in viral videos which have sparked memes involving forklifts remained in custody up to Monday afternoon without charge.

The videos show a man driving a forklift, using it to damage a blue Ford Ranger, apparently deliberately.

Police said the incident happened around 4.20 am on Friday at Nutrimix's compound at Subrattie Trace in Barrackpore.

The van owner is a 48-year-old security officer from Papourie Road in Barrackpore.

Police said the victim, who is posted at the compound, had parked the van near the front gate around 5 pm on Thursday.

The victim reported that the suspect used the forklift’s blades to pierce the van. He lifted the van about eight feet into the air with the forklift, drove a short distance, then dropped it.

The suspect again lifted the van using the blades and took it across the road, causing the forklift to tilt on its side, and dropping the van on the ground.

As the suspect was walking away, he is said to have used obscene language to the victim and another man who was videotaping.

"Aye, I could buy back 1,000 ah dat," he said before leaving.

Barrackpore police, including PCs Nandoo and Burton and WPC Harripersad, visited the scene and interviewed several people.

Police arrested the suspect over the weekend. PC Balliram is leading the investigation.