Kieron Pollard: WI have ‘solutions’ for batting letdown

West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard - CWI Media

KIERON Pollard, captain of the West Indies T20 team, said on Monday the squad have “come up with solutions” to deal with their batting struggles in the second T20 International against South Africa at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada, on Sunday.

Chasing a victory target of 167, the West Indies were 62 runs for the loss of two wickets, in the ninth over, before they lost three wickets (Nicholas Pooran, Pollard and Andre Russell) in the space of two overs.

The WI finished on 150/9 with opener Andre Fletcher hitting 35 and lower-order batsman Fabian Allen 34.

The five-game series (all matches at St George’s, Grenada) is locked at one game apiece, entering the third match on Tuesday, from 2 pm.

During a Zoom media conference on Monday, Pollard said, “There are a lot of positives. We look at (off-spinner Kevin) Sinclair bouncing back after that first game, you look at (left-arm pacer Obed) McCoy being consistent, you look at our attempt to maximise our strengths – six-hitting and power in our deliveries, and, from a fielding perspective, we have been fantastic as a team.”

Pollard continued, “It’s just a situation of a three to four-over gap (on Sunday) where we faltered as a team. We deal with the problems straight away, we come up with solutions. Hopefully, we can execute that going forward.”

Allen has been a useful contributor during the two matches, having taken 2/18 in the first T20 International on Saturday before his 12-ball cameo on Sunday, which included five sixes.

Pollard mentioned, “Fabian did well with the ball in the first game, and then he showed what he can do with the bat in the second. I think he’s a fantastic cricketer all-around. He has the ability to go far, hence the reason why we have him around the set-up, because we know what he can offer.

“I hope he continues to make use of all the opportunities that he gets, and it will only augur well for himself, and West Indies cricket in the future,” Pollard added.

Fully vaccinated fans are allowed entry to the five-match T20 series.

According to Pollard, “When the covid situation took place and we started to play without fans, it was a bit different. We missed the fans and, just having that atmosphere in the Stadium, and when we played in New Zealand, the adrenaline and motivation is different.”

The WI skipper continued, “We know people come to see good cricket and we want to be able to put on that show for the fans. Despite the little bit of people that came out, due to the circumstances, I think the vibes and atmosphere (were) brilliant. We’re looking forward to playing a lot more cricket with a lot more fans, and trying to entertain them to the best possible way that we can.”