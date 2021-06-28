June deadliest month for covid19 to date

Image courtesy CDC

JUNE has been the deadliest month for covid19 patients to date, with a total of 327 deaths, one more than May, previously the highest total of the pandemic.

Five deaths due to covid19 were reported on Monday, bringing TT's death toll to 822. An additional 145 new cases were detected from samples taken between June 24-27.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Monday said the people who died were three elderly men, one elderly woman, and one middle-aged man, all with comorbidities.

There are 7,351 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 32,343 cases of covid19. Of these, 24,170 have recovered.

There are 401 people remaining in hospital. Of these, 121 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 17 in the intensive care unit and 43 in the high dependency unit. There are 58 at the Caura Hospital, 48 at the Augustus Long Hospital, ten at the St Ann’s Hospital, 57 at the Arima General Hospital, 47 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 40 at the St James Medical Complex, 20 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and none at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 135 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 38 at UWI Debe, 15 at UTT Valsayn, 27 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 25 at the Port of Spain field hospital, nine at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, 16 at the Tacarigua Facility, and five in Tobago.

There are 267 people in state quarantine facilities, and 6,670 in home self-isolation. There were 331 and 6,736 on Thursday respectively.

There are 248 recovered community cases and 49 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

In all, 229,995 people have been tested to date, 98,839 of them at private facilities.

As of Monday at 4 pm, 211,363 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 90,379 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 120,784 received Sinopharm, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine. The number of people who had received their second dose was 72,653.