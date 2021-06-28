Hackett, Hislop second in 100m B finals in Bahamas

FILE PHOTO: Semoy Hackett, left, competing at the 2018 NAAA National Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. -

Trinidad and Tobago's Semoy Hackett and Akanni Hislop placed second in the women's and men's 100m B finals, respectively, at the Bahamas National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships, held at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium over the weekend.

TT athletes used the meet to qualify or prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 23-August 8.

Tuesday is the deadline to qualify for the Olympics.

In the women's 100m event, Hackett was third in 11.32 seconds in heat two of the preliminaries. Hackett's compatriot Kai Selvon was sixth in 11.69. The Olympic standard in the event is 11.15.

In the women's 100m B open finals, Hackett was second in 11.42 and Selvon was fifth in 11.50.

In the men's 100m preliminaries, Hislop won heat one in 10.33. In the same heat, 2008 Olympic 100m silver medallist Richard Thompson clocked 10.44 for a third place finish and Jerod Elcock was fourth in 10.53.

In heat three, the TT trio of Kion Benjamin, Emmanuel Callender and Tyrell Edwards competed. Benjamin and Callender both clocked 10.42 with the former coming out on top by the narrowest of margins. Edwards was third in 10.55.

In heat five, Kyle Greaux was second in 10.50 and Keston Bledman was fourth in 10.72.

In the men's B open final, Hislop was second in 10.34, Thompson third in 10.35, Benjamin fourth in 10.39 and Callender fifth in 10.49. Elcock also competed and finished seventh in 10.56. The Olympic standard is 10.05.

Greaux clocked 21.26 in the men's 200m prelims, but did not run later in the finals. Dwight St Hillaire clocked 21.14 in the prelims and then clocked 20.86 in the men's B open final. Those aiming to run in Tokyo in the men's 200m event must clock 20.24. Greaux has already qualified for the men's 200m event.

TT athlete Deon Lendore clocked the fastest time in the men's 400-metre preliminaries, stopping the clock at 45.16 seconds.

Lendore did not compete in the finals on Saturday. The Olympic qualification standard is 44.90.