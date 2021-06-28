Drugs suspect on run after escaping hospital

File photo -

A police manhunt is under way after a 33-year-old man who was arrested escaped custody at the Mt Hope hospital on Sunday night.

He had been arrested in relation to a large drug seizure in Curepe

Police said the man, who lived at Alice Street, Curepe, originally claimed to be a Jamaican but suspect he may be a Nigerian.

He was one of three people held at a bar in Curepe on Saturday afternoon where 30 parcels of marijuana were found and seized by police.

Investigators said the man complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital, but was discovered missing from his bed at around 10 pm on Sunday.

Police did not say how the man was able to escape custody but confirmed a "massive manhunt" was in progress.

On Saturday police also visited a Caroni warehouse, where they found 109 parcels of marijuana, two pistols and an AR 15 assault rifle.

The raids were supervised by acting Insp Ishmael Pitt with assistance from the Northern Division Task Force and Intelligence Team.

Cpls Forde and Morang are continuing enquiries.