Dr Hinds urges vaccine recipients: Be sure to get second dose

File photo

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds on Monday re-emphasised the importance of people who who have had the first dose of a covid19 vaccine getting their second dose to further build their immune response and reduce their chances of infection.

Responding to questions during the Ministry of Health covid19 media conference on Monday, Hinds said while data on vaccines is still being compiled, initial information showed people have died after receiving only their first dose.

He also reminded the public that a more effective immune response will be observed only after someone gets their second dose and is fully vaccinated.

Of those vaccinated who have contracted the virus, he said, "So far what we've seen...those persons have all only had their first dose of vaccine and would have been relatively close – less than two weeks – after that first dose...they would have then become ill. And that is in keeping with the expectation that your first dose of vaccine still needs a couple weeks before your immunity is boosted sufficiently."

He stressed, "Even with that first dose of vaccine on board, the immunity is not optimised yet, which is why your second dose of vaccine is of utmost importance.

Tthe second dose is needed "to optimise, to get the most out of your vaccination, both in terms of the strength of your immune response and the duration, meaning how long that immune response will last."

Hinds also urged the public still to observe the public health regulations even after having their second dose of the vaccine.