Deyalsingh: Trinidad and Tobago does not have 'worst vaccine record'

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh rejected claims from Naparima MP Rodney Charles that Trinidad and Tobago has "the worst record in the (Western Hemisphere) for accessing (covid19) vaccines."

As Deyalsingh responded to a question from Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram in the House of Representatives, Charles asked, why the private-sector option was not pursued before.

Ram had asked Deyalsingh to explain the criteria by which private agencies could procure vaccines.

As UNC MPs' desk-thumping subsided, Deyalsingh said,"That comment is based on a false premise. If you look at our rates of vaccination, they are going up radically."

PNM MPs thumped their desks in response.

Deyalsingh said, "All these measures are the typical measures being used to import new drugs into the country to assure the safety of the population

"This has been in effect for years and for decades, and we are simply adapting it to vaccines."

Asked by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal to name any private-sector entities requesting permission to import covid19 vaccines. Deyalsingh said, "That information is not available to me at this point in time. I am simply giving you the procedure that any private-sector firm can use to import any drug, inclusive of any drug or new drug or vaccine, into TT. It applies across the board."

When Moonilal repeated his question, Deyalsingh said, "People have but I don't have the names."

Quoting from a letter sent out to anyone interested in procuring World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved covid19 vaccines under the Food and Drug Act, Deyalsingh said certain information is required.

He said this included the "tradename and form, the name of the manufacturer, country of origin , condition of sale (pandemic use or emergency use authorisation)."

The application, he said, must be submitted to the ministry's Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division by an agent representing the interested party "for registration and consequence report."

Deyalsingh said the site where the vaccines will be administered "must be equipped with the usual equipment, especially resuscitation equipment, how it's going to be used."

All vaccine vials must be incinerated, he said, and destruction certificates permitted for unused vials. In addition, accordance with Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) requirements, Deyalsingh said the vaccine numbers and expiry dates, batch release certificates and all certificates of analysis, must be provided. Details of the vaccination sites being used, as well as personnel who are administering the vaccines, must be provided to the ministry as well.

Deyalsingh said the ministry must receive weekly reports from any successful private-sector entity about the number of people vaccinated and any adverse reactions"

He reminded MPs, "This is basically what we are doing now, and it applies to anyone wishing to import vaccines."