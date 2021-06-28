Attorney hosts free farmer's market for the needy

HELPING HAND: Attorney Gerald Ramdeen assists a recipient at the fresh produce food bank and mini-supermarket he hosted at Jaggasar Company Agency Ltd in Penal. The distribution of hampers was held on both Saturday and Sunday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

ATTORNEY Gerald Ramdeen organised a fresh produce food bank and "mini-supermarket" for those in need over the weekend.

The distribution was held at Jaggasar Company Agency Ltd at Penal Quinam Road, Penal, on Saturday and Sunday.

It began at 8 am both days and there was a strong police presence throughout to ensure there was order and that public health regulations were being adhered to.

Ramdeen said he preferred this method of assistance over giving out hampers so people could choose what they need.

It included a range of vegetables like potatoes, pumpkin, peppers, ochro, eggplant, carrots, and products such as cooking oil, flour, water, ketchup, pasta, rice, sugar, pasta, tea, toiletries, canned foods, among other things.

Speaking with Newsday, Ramdeen said, "Knowing what is the situation with the country right now and the less fortunate and the people who are in need of food more than anything else, we decided to do what has not been tried before, which is, instead of giving out hampers to people with a fixed amount of stuff in it, doing a fresh market and mini-grocery and allow the people to come and do their market and choose what they want.

He said he asked mosques, churches, temples, etc and the police to compile a list of those who are in need.

People whose names are not on any of these lists can also visit and register. It is not limited to people from Penal.

"Most times, the less fortunate in society are just given a handout. What we wanted to do was to give them the experience we get daily which is to be able to go to the market or grocery and choose what they want for their family," said Ramdeen.

He said the turnout on Saturday was "spectacular."

One elderly woman told Newsday she found the initiative to be an excellent one and she was thankful.

Another woman said, "I think this is so good, especially for people who not working because of covid. My husband has not been working for the past two months so this is really good."

One man said, "I like that you could choose what you want...It have so much people (sic) right now who not working and looking for food."