Amid social media backlash, Cox defends 'people in greed' comment

Social Development Minister Donna Cox. FILE PHOTO -

SOCIAL Development Minister Donna Cox has defended her recent comments about people who attend hamper distributions, some of whom she said were "people in greed."

She said her comments are being taken out of context, especially by the Opposition whom she accused of “trying to politicise the issue.”

On Friday, police dispersed a crowd of hundreds at South Park Plaza, San Fernando who showed up to collect hampers organised by the mall's management.

Cox was reported on Saturday as saying sometimes there are people who go to these hamper distributions who don't really need the items. Of the people in these lines she said, "some people are in need and some in greed."

This led to a backlash from the general public via social media and the Opposition UNC whose MPs knocked Cox's statement at a press conference on Sunday and also in press releases.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said long lines for hampers are "a reflection of how the lockdown is impacting on the ordinary man and those who are existing on weekly and fortnightly salaries." He said Cox's comments showed a lack of empathy and were "totally out of place and out of line."

Speaking at the UNC press conference, he said Government should be focusing on the procurement of covid19 vaccines to adequately prepare the private sector to return to work, "...and not to chastise people who are indeed looking for some kind of social support.

He said if government is not properly rolling out its salary relief grants, income support grants and have only given MPs 50 food cards, people will indeed reach out to what is being offered by the private sector..."and that does not make them greedy."

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally agreed with Indarsingh saying "greedy people" would not go through the stress of standing in lines for hours under hot sun or rainfall to get hampers.

"You really think that people would line up for miles in that hot sun not knowing what timing they will arrive in front to collect that food hamper because of greed? These people are desperate for whatever is being handed out. Greedy people will not do something like that," Rambally said.

The UNC's Youth Arm also took Cox to task in a press release issued on Sunday.

It said, "...Cox has undertaken a new low at the people of Trinidad and Tobago. She, in her normal PNM manner, referred to the long lines of people who were attempting to get a food hamper as 'some in need and some in greed.' How low can you go?"

OUT OF CONTEXT

Speaking with Newsday on Sunday, Cox said she felt that the headline of an article in another newspaper had a part to play in how so many people misinterpreted her words. She said once a person read that article, they would see what she really meant.

“What I said was taken out of context because my concern is for people who are in need. So there is no way that I would try to say anything otherwise. It was just taken out of context.

Asked if she regretted use of the word greed, Cox said her comments were made within a particular context.

“In the context, they were talking about those who aren’t really in need. I don’t even want to repeat that, seeing that it is being taken out of context.”

An Auditor General's report which covered October 2019-September 2020, stated that over 2,000 people accessed both the salary and income relief grants – a type of fraud known as double-dipping. Those “double-dippers,” were paid over $8 million between March and September 2020.

Cox told Newsday she is aware of people going to several of these types of hamper distributions per day, adding “I’m not saying that you can’t go to another because if you need it, you go for it…So I’m just talking about those who are just doing it not because of need, and in doing so, they are just keeping back those in need from getting the help.”

She said the Opposition has tried to spin her words and she does not believe situations regarding society’s vulnerable should be politicised.

“It’s about the fact that they are aware that the government has done a lot for people. So making those kinds of comments – they know that we have done a lot. Many of them in the UNC, in their constituencies, know that I have helped many people. My ministry has done a lot for people in all constituencies and we continue to do so."

She said people have been messaging her saying they know of others who are not in need but have rented cars for a day to drive to various hamper distributions to get free items.

“And I don’t want to go into the other areas that I know of because you also don’t want to stop people from being charitable. Because the majority of people who go may be in need and you don’t want the people to stop because they view everybody with suspicion. So that’s why I would not have gone into any details of the data that I have,” Cox said.