2 held in Port of Spain, one in Diego Martin for stolen electronics
THREE people were arrested and police recovered stolen items in the Western and Port of Spain divisions over the weekend.
A police release on Monday said during an exercise between 12.45 pm and 3.35 pm on Sunday, officers went to Independence Square, Port of Spain, where they arrested two suspects – a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman – both of Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin.
They searched the suspects’ vehicle and found several stolen items.
Police also searched the suspects’ home and found a large number of cellphones, tablets, laptops, computer parts and accessories, all believed to have been stolen.
They later went to the home of a 23-year-old Diego Martin man, where they also found a large number of electronic devices, cash and marijuana.
The exercises were held after investigations into a report of robbery with aggravation at Four Roads, Diego Martin on June 21.
Co-ordinating the exercises were Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, Supt Henry and ASP Baird. Officers from the Four Roads CID and the Western Division Task Force were also involved.
