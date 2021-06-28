2 held in Port of Spain, one in Diego Martin for stolen electronics

The Besson Street Police Station. - Photo by Vidya Thurab

THREE people were arrested and police recovered stolen items in the Western and Port of Spain divisions over the weekend.

A police release on Monday said during an exercise between 12.45 pm and 3.35 pm on Sunday, officers went to Independence Square, Port of Spain, where they arrested two suspects – a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman – both of Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin.

They searched the suspects’ vehicle and found several stolen items.

Police also searched the suspects’ home and found a large number of cellphones, tablets, laptops, computer parts and accessories, all believed to have been stolen.

They later went to the home of a 23-year-old Diego Martin man, where they also found a large number of electronic devices, cash and marijuana.

The exercises were held after investigations into a report of robbery with aggravation at Four Roads, Diego Martin on June 21.

Co-ordinating the exercises were Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, Supt Henry and ASP Baird. Officers from the Four Roads CID and the Western Division Task Force were also involved.