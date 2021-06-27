UNC: We support Tobago self-governance, but bills manipulative

Tobago-born UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John.

THE UNC says once proper consultations are done with the people of Tobago, it will support the Tobago Self-Government Bill and the Tobago Island Administration Bill 2021, which will be debated in the Lower House on Monday.

The Opposition believes that in its present form, both bills are manipulative.

MPs Rudranath Indarsingh (Couva South), Dinesh Rambally (Chaguanas West) and deputy political leader Jearlean John indicated this at a virtual press conference on Sunday morning.

Government recently laid the draft for the bills and is hoping to get the support of the Opposition to pass both.

The Joint Select Committee which reviewed the draft bills hosted three public consultations – two of which were held in Tobago, on April 30 and May 1.

At the consultations, stakeholders including representatives of the island’s various political parties offered suggestions on how the bills could be improved.

Indarsingh said the party wishes to make it clear that it supports and has always supported the idea of greater autonomy for Tobago.

“And when we go to Parliament tomorrow and the debate begins, the UNC will continue to be prepared to listen and be prepared to work with the government if the government is prepared to work in the interest of the people of Tobago.”

He added however, that the Prime Minister is both “kissing Tobago and stabbing it in its back” with the proposed bill, which is “his model of self-governance.”

He said most Tobagonians do not support the bill and that Trinidadians, especially “critical stakeholders” have not been consulted “in a manner that will reflect the will of the people and what democracy is about.

“It is our position that these two bills do not reflect the broadest possible interest of citizens in Tobago and citizens in Trinidad and Tobago. And it is very clear that the dreams for Tobagonians for self-governance have continually been abused by the PNM and it is being politically manipulated.

What has Dr Rowley and the PNM achieved for the people of Tobago in the last six years, Indarsingh asked.

Rambally said the entire country deserves to be educated on self-governance and different models of power-sharing.

“They have to understand what those models may entail – whether it will be a competitive power-sharing between both islands, whether it will be mutually agreeable, whether it is something that may be collaborative…But this is something that we must have a proper discussion on.”

He said it is the UNC’s view that “the people of Tobago did not get a chance to fully express their views and ventilate many issues that they have been carrying with them for decades.

“And it was to this extent that we found that the consultations were patronising and a wholly deficient exercise.”

John, who is from Tobago, said despite this battle for more autonomy happening for 44 years, Tobagonians have not grown weary.

She reiterated that the UNC supports the idea.

“There you have the Prime Minister going to the Parliament tomorrow and already saying he will not get the support of the Opposition and I don’t know why he is of that view because again, as both colleagues have said, the UNC is fully supportive of Tobago getting self-determination and its autonomy.”

She said the bills have “changed significantly” over the years and “Tobagonians are the ones who will have to live with that bill, work with that bill…so, therefore, they will need time to assimilate the bill and bring their advice. “

She said "a little more consultation" is needed "so that Tobago can speak and Tobago can at least be aware of what is being prepared for them."