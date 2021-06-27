TTMA completes 10,000 Sinopharm first dose jabs

Carib Glass employee Rayon George receives first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the start of the vaccination drive of workers in the manufaturing sector at the Divali Nagar site, Chaguanas on June 6. Health Minister Terrence Deyasingh, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, TTMA president Trisha Coosal and TT Medical Association president Dr Vishi Beharry witness the exercise. File photo -

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) completed two phases of its vaccination drive which saw 10,000 first dose vaccines administered to the business community.

In a media release on Saturday, its president Tricia Coosal said the TTMA remained steadfast in supporting the partnership with government and the private sector to provide vaccinations.

“We are elated that TTMA is a solid contributor to the government’s “vaccinate to operate” programme. TTMA feels we are well on our way to a safe reopening of the business sector.

We thank the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Trade and Industry for the confidence and trust placed in TTMA to execute large vaccination sites. This public private partnership has worked seamlessly for the vaccination of the business community.”

TTMA was given 10,000 first doses of the Sinopharm vaccines along with other areas in private sector.

Coosal added that the TTMA was planning to begin executing phase one of the second dose soon.

“TTMA’s commitment is for the administration of both first and second doses, the plan is to commence second dose administration to phase one 5,000 vaccinated recipients by next week."

Volunteer assistance from TT Medical Association and SEWA TT International and the National Council for Indian Culture she said was appreciated. Newsday was told the TTMA was yet to confirm the logistics and availability of their partners and volunteers to begin.