Tobago's covid19 death toll now 24

Tobago has recorded yet another covid19-related death.

This brings the island’s covid19 death toll to 24.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported the victim was a 53 year-old woman with comorbidities.

It also reported there were four new covid19 patients and 119 active cases.

There are 91 patients in state isolation and seven in step down facilities. Six patients have been discharged.

To date, the division said 7,641 people have been tested for covid19.

Of that number, 867 tested positive. There are 664 recovered patients.

The division said 9,554 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 3,376 got their second dose.