Tobago to host wellness tourism conference in July

Tobago Tourism Agency CEO Louis Lewis -

The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) is hosting a two-day virtual conference to revive the destination’s tourism industry through the development of the wellness niche. The conference, titled Exploring Wellness Tourism 360, convenes international and local wellness and tourism experts from July 8-9.

TTAL CEO Louis Lewis said, “While this pandemic brought international tourism to a halt, resulting in loss of jobs and revenue, this predicament gave destinations a chance to revisit and re-imagine their tourism possibilities moving forward. At the agency, we have been using this time to research, repackage, redevelop and make the necessary steps to increase destination Tobago’s appeal and competitiveness for a post-covid restart. In reassessing Tobago’s assets and unique resources that can be leveraged in the evolved global travel and tourism market, we have recognised that the wellness tourism niche is well poised to be developed into quality and competitive tourism products.”

The conference is the first phase of capacity building for wellness tourism in Tobago.

It is intended to give attendees insight into the various dimensions of wellness tourism, stimulate discussions on opportunities which local businesses can tap into, and allow for collaboration between Tobago’s tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to build the destination’s unique brand of wellness.

TTAL said it has designed a conference programme that allows for a holistic exploration of the latest research, trends, innovations and opportunities for both residents and local businesses to take advantage of within this burgeoning niche, with a mix of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and an interactive virtual expo that will showcase Tobago’s wellness tourism prospects.

The line-up of international speakers includes Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, physiologist and international consultant that specialises in maximising individual and organisational performance; Anant Sharma, CEO of brand interaction agency Matter Of Form with a client history that includes Swarovski, UNICEF and Aman Resorts Worldwide; and Victoria Fuller, partner at Queen of Retreats, who has led campaigns for hospitality giants such as Four Seasons and Taj. Fuller will be joined by Daisy Finer – one of the world’s leading travel and spa journalists, and contributing editor to Condé Nast.

The conference will also include live presentations and demonstrations from local experts in various dimensions of wellness, including mental and physical health, personal growth, spirituality, spas and beauty, and connecting with nature.

Dr Sherma Roberts, chair of TTAL’s Board of Directors said: “We are honoured to lead efforts in exploring Tobago’s potential as a competitive wellness tourism destination, by connecting individuals from across the island – and around the world – for education, networking and development opportunities.

"The combination of our island’s natural and cultural assets presents a solid foundation for developing wellness tourism products that can appeal to visitors of all ages and backgrounds, and Tobago has the potential to become a haven for international visitors seeking a beyond ordinary experience to soothe the mind, body and soul."

Registration is open for the conference, and interested attendees can sign-up at www.hopin.com/events/exploring-wellness-tourism-360

Business owners, tourism stakeholders, students and members of the public are all invited to attend. Spaces are limited for this free event, so interested attendees are advised to register early via the online ticketing system.

For more information and on the event follow the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ttal, visit the Exploring Wellness Tourism 360 Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/dEo9pzgwz or contact the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd at info@tobagotourism.org