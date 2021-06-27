Three wins for TT U-14 tennis team at JITIC

TT's U-14 tennis team at the JITIC tournament in Guatemala. -

KALE DALLA Costa, Zachery Byng and Jordane Dookie won their opening Under-14 round robin matches of the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) JITIC tournament in Guatemala on Saturday.

In the group six of the boys’ division, Dalla Costa won 6-4, 7-5 against Nicaraguan Diego Fuentes.

Byng then bounced back from a 6-7(4) first set loss to Dominican Republic’s Marcos Cordoba to win the next set 6-2 and then triumph 10-8 in the tie-break.

In the girls’ equivalent, Dookie was TT's lone female winner, as she got past Guatemalan Sofia Tejada 6-2, 6-4.

And, in other matches, Brianna Harricharan lost 6-1, 6-2 to El Salvador’s Ariella Schaeuffler, Isaiah Boxill went down 6-2, 6-3 to Mexican Paolo Garcia and Kayden Siewrattan was beaten 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 by Honduran Rodrigo Amaya.

Up to press time on Saturday, TT’s Cameron Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel Joseph were still on court facing Guatemalan and Costa Rican opposition respectively.