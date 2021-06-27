Stephen Hart recovers after falling ill during Canada football opener

HFX Wanderers coach Stephen Hart -

Former Trinidad and Tobago head coach Stephen Hart is expected to be back on the bench for HFX Wanderers soon, after suffering a health scare on Saturday.

Hart was under observation by paramedics after he complained of feeling unwell during a Canadian Premier League (CPL) match against Pacific FC at IG Field in Winnipeg.

It was the club's opening game of the season.

He told Newsday on Sunday that the club's medical staff recommended, out of an abundance of caution, that he seek medical attention.

Hart was replaced by assistant coach Mesut Mert.

Asked by Newsday how soon he is expected to make a full recovery, Hart said he was "feeling fine" and expects to resume duties very soon.

He posted on Twitter on Sunday, "Thanks to everyone for your messages of concern and well wishes. All is well!"

Wanderers lost to Pacific FC 2-0. Their next game is on Wednesday against Valour FC.

Hart enjoyed a successful spell with Trinidad and Tobago from 2013-2016, taking the Soca Warriors to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2013 and 2015. He was named Canadian Premier League Coach of the Year in 2020.