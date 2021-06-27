Scotia upgrades mobile app features

Gayle Pazos, managing director of Scotiabank TT and senior VP and Head of the bank's Caribbean South and East operations. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK

SCOTIABANK continues to make significant investments in its digital banking options especially with the push to go digital brought on by the pandemic and the need to physical distance and avoid crowds.

With this in mind, the bank has added new features to its mobile app.

“Over the past year, we have seen an increase of 660,000 more online and mobile transactions and now with these expanded mobile app features, customers can do even more of their banking safely and conveniently, daily,” Gayle Pazos, SVP and managing director of Scotiabank TT, said.

A few of the new capabilities available on the Scotia Caribbean Mobile App include:

* Transfer funds to your loan accounts – You can transfer from your deposit account to your loan account to make a loan pre-payment, for up to two future payments.

* Transfer funds to someone else’s loan accounts – You can transfer from your Scotiabank deposit account to another customer’s loan account, for example a friend or family member, to make a payment.

* Quick action for credit card payments – minimum payment, statement balance, outstanding balance and other options are now available.

* Redesigned flow that helps customers conduct transactions faster. For example – you can now easily search your recipients list while executing a transfer to others.

“These new features have been requested by our customers, so we’re really excited to be able to bring them these added conveniences. As Trinidad and Tobago’s Best Bank 2021 by Global Finance, we remain committed to continuous improvement and listening to our customers’ needs.” Pazos said.

“How to guides for these added features as well as paying bills and your credit card, transferring funds and so much more are available on our website. If you’re not yet using the Scotia Caribbean Mobile App, I encourage you to sign up today to see how easily it fits into your everyday life.

"It takes just a few minutes and from sign in to sign out, your financial information and privacy are protected by multiple layers of security.” she concluded.

The Scotia Caribbean Mobile App allows for biometric sign-in, through fingerprint or facial recognition and is the only banking app locally to provide this enhanced security option. Other security features include data encryption to keep customers’ financial information safe; multi-factor authentication verifies their identity; and notifications keep customers aware of their transactions.