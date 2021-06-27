Residential Association head: Elderly in homes may get covid19 on hospital, clinic visits

There is a possibility that covid19 entered homes for the elderly through the public health system.

Caroline Ruiz, president of the TT Residential Care Association, said cases of covid19 started popping up at homes for the aged in April.

“Almost every homeowner we spoke to concerning covid said they could not think how covid19 entered the home, but they noted that a client got sick and had to go for hospital care, or to a clinic.”

She admitted that in a few cases, covid19 entered the homes through staff members. However, in most cases, the staff were negative while the residents were not, leading the association members to suspect the clients were exposed to the virus at health care facilities.

Previously, a caretaker would accompany a client to a facility, but because of covid19 that was no longer the practice. She believed clients, many of whom had dementia, would touch things or remove their masks while at various facilities.

Those who returned were isolated in a room for five-seven days, but many times they had no symptoms, so they were reintroduced to the general population of the homes, which spread the virus to other residents as well as to staff members.

“A lot of home owners panicked because we were so careful with following protocols, we did not think we would have gotten it in the homes. We were so particular with the staff, who had to shower when they arrived, among other things, and the relatives, who were missing their loved ones, and we told them they could not visit.”

In her opinion, there should have been a unit at each County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) office to assist home owners. Instead, they were left to deal with covid19 cases on their own.

Most of the time, except for county Caroni, testing had to paid for at private facilities because there were no surveillance teams going to the homes for testing.

Also, residents who tested positive for covid19 and who were too ill to remain were sent to a hospital. However, they were often sent back to the homes after a few days even though they were still positive.

“What is the purpose of that? To infect everyone else? Because while we can keep someone in isolation, there is only so much that can be done.”

While all homes have an isolation room, if there were several residents with covid19 or the residents have dementia, that poses a problem. Ruiz recalled one case when a patient with dementia was put in an isolation room but, on hearing the voices of fellow residents on the other side of the door or outside in the yard, she started throwing herself against the door, walls and windows of the room.

Ruiz said the Health Ministry initially promised home owners that they could call, get priority care, and residents would be sent to a separate step-down facility specifically for residents of elderly homes, unless they needed hospitalisation.

That never materialised. And since residents with covid19 have to remain in the homes, some caregivers refuse to expose themselves to the virus, so they quit their jobs, leaving home owners shorthanded. However, she said most stayed on to do what they could for all the elderly in their care.

In the meantime, as far as Ruiz is aware, the vaccination process at elderly homes was going smoothly except for the North West Regional Health Authority, where several homes have yet to be visited.

A vaccination consent form was produced and sent out to children and guardians of residents since last year. However, when the Ministry of Health asked homes to produce a list of those who were to be vaccinated earlier this year, less than 20 per cent, including the staff, wanted the vaccine.

“In the beginning, when we had the opportunity to plan this rollout, we did not have a good consensus. Eventually, by the time we produced the numbers, the first batch of vaccines were used already.”

In addition, she said, while some of the residents wanted the vaccine, their guardians said no or did not sign the forms, so they were not vaccinated.

That number guided the Health Ministry’s decision to allocate 1,000 vaccines for elderly homes, but even then it took a few days for vaccinations to begin.

“There was a problem with the rollout with persons in homes. First, they were coming to us, next they wanted us to go to the Queen’s Park Savannah, which we rejected, and eventually they decided to revert to the idea of vaccinating at homes.”

She said it was only when Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made a public appeal for guardians to sign the consent forms that there was a rush of people who changed their minds and were willing to allow the residents to be vaccinated.

Between residents getting covid19 and guardians either refusing to or not being able to pay home owners, several homes have closed either temporarily or permanently since the pandemic started. While Ruiz could not give an exact number, she said they were closed because they were not given proper support.

She said residential care homes did not receive any grants during the stay-at-home restrictions last year. At that time many guardians lost income so either could not afford to pay, or kept the residents’ pensions for themselves during that difficult financial time.

Since then and up to January 22, when the association had a meeting with the Social Development Ministry, the association wrote to the ministry several times to ask for financial aid, as several homes were closing their doors.

At one point home owners applied for Nedco’s entrepreneurial relief grant to small and micro-businesses, but never got a response. Caretakers who lost their jobs or had their salaries cut during the pandemic never got the salary relief grants from the ministry either.

The association also made several calls for financial assistance through traditional media over the months, as well as calls for a financial abuse unit to help look out for the financial welfare of the elderly.

Then and since, homes have been pooling their resources, helping each other with food, medication, PPE, adult disposable diapers and other items, in an attempt to “hold on to the elderly” and not have to send them back to unsafe environments at family homes or at public hospitals.

That was why association members were upset when, on June 15 in the Senate, when asked if any measures had been taken to assist elderly homes, Social Development Minister Donna Cox said no homes requested financial support during the pandemic.