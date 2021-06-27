Njisane Phillip bags keirin bronze at Pan Am Cycling Champs

TT cyclist Njisane Phillip earned bronze in the men's keirin at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru, on Saturday.

Phillip, competing in the men’s keirin final, grabbed third spot behind the Colombian pair of Kevin Quintero (gold) and Santiago Ramirez (silver). TT rider Keron Bramble finished ninth overall.

The bronze by Phillip is TT’s fourth medal at the championships, which began on Thursday. Phillip, Bramble and Zion Pulido took silver in the men’s team sprint, Akil Campbell won gold in the men’s scratch race and Alexi Costa snatched bronze in the women’s scratch race.