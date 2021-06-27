Linda’s bakery prices go up owing to higher costs

Wholewheat bread available at Linda' Bakery, High Street, San Fernando. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

THE well-known Linda’s Bakery chain has increased its items prices between 50 cents and $1 owing to the impact of the covid19 pandemic.

Owner Peter George told Newsday via Whatsapp messages that the new prices have been in the public domain for a while now.

“These were done well over a week ago and we have communicated and continue to communicate with all of our customers in a direct level.

“Our last increase was 2018. We have held the price on hops, whole wheat slice and many of our other key items.”

George was unable to comment further at the time because he was travelling.

A worker, who wished not to be named, said increased costs in imports, freight, production, maintenance of machinery and other labour have forced the “minimal” increases in their products.

The worker said even with the increase in demand for foreign exchange and raw materials, the company continued to absorb those shocks for the past 15 months.

The worker added that Linda’s prices on their staple items, in most cases, remained at the original price and the increases were added in other areas.

Linda’s bakery has 20 locations throughout the country and their items include breads, savoury pastries, sweet treats, cakes, salads, sandwiches and bagels, wraps and subs.

Newsday checked one of Linda’s bakeries and found that a white club loaf has increased from $15 to $16, potato pie was now $6, beef hot and spicy — $8, coconut and currant rolls — $10, tuna and vege salads — $45, other meat salads — $49, salad bowls — $45, chicken sandwich — $17, egg/tuna/bacon sandwiches — $20, chicken sandwich — $22 and wraps — $35.