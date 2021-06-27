Joevin Jones to miss Gold Cup qualifiers for Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago's Joevin Jones in action recently for his Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior football team received a huge blow ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers as Joevin Jones will not be available after picking up an injury.

Jones injured his left leg while playing for Inter Miami FC against Orlando City in a Major League Soccer match at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. Jones has been one of TT’s leading players over the past few years.

TT will play Montserrat in the Gold Cup first round qualifier at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale on Friday. If successful, TT will play the second round qualifier on July 6 for a chance to play in the tournament from July 10 to August 1.

TT will also be without Sheldon Bateau and Levi Garcia because they are unavailable.