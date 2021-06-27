James struggles on opening day of NAAA Olympic trials

THE NATIONAL Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) held the first of two Olympic trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo last Monday.

Male and female open 100, 200 and 400 metres were the six featured events on the programme.

Ashawtae James of the RSS Phoenix Athletic Club was the lone Tobago entrant at the invitational meet. The 19-year-old, who was the top Tobago female sprinter throughout the shortened NAAA track and field season, competed in the 100 and 200m sprints.

James recorded a time of 12.75 seconds in the 100 metres to finish in sixth position and 26.69 seconds in the 200 metres where she occupied fourth position.

The performances were short of her season’s personal best as James clocked 12.59 seconds in the 100 metres during a NAAA development meet at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in February.

She also posted 25.98 seconds in the 200 metres at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet in a NAAA development meet in April.

The Olympic qualifying standard in both events are 11.15 seconds in the 100 metres and 22.80 seconds in the 200 metres.

An easier pathway for James on a national team, along with overseas scholarship opportunities, could be the World Athletic Under 20 Championships, scheduled for Nairobi, Kenya in August

James will need to improve her performance to at least 11.85 seconds in the 100 metres and 24.35 seconds in the 200 metres at the final NAAA Olympic trials set for the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Sunday starting at 10 am.