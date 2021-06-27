Evin Lewis blasts West Indies to victory in T20 opener

Evin Lewis of the West Indies hits a six during the 1st T20 International between West Indies and South Africa at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, on June 26, 2021. (AFP PHOTO) -

OPENING BATSMAN Evin Lewis smashed 71 off 35 balls to guide West Indies to an eight-wicket victory over South Africa in the first game of a five-match T20 International series at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 161, the West Indies reached 161/2 in 15 overs.

Lewis and fellow opener Andre Fletcher had a first-wicket stand of 85 in only seven overs before Fletcher (30 off 19 balls with three fours and two sixes) was run-out, attempting a quick single.

Lewis (four fours and seven sixes) was next to go, dismissed by left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi with the score on 124 in the 12th over.

But veteran Chris Gayle was joined by Andre Russell - back in the squad after recovering from illness and injury - and they powered West Indies past the finish line, with five overs to spare. Gayle was unbeaten on 32 (24 balls, one four and three sixes) and Russell 23 (12 balls, one four and three sixes).

South Africa, who were sent in to bat first, had their innings interrupted twice by rain, but they mustered 160/6 with Rassie van der Dussen undefeated on 56 (38 balls, four fours and two sixes) while Quinton de Kock made 37 and captain Temba Bavuma 22.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen took two wickets for 18 runs and medium-pacer Dwayne Bravo 2/30.

The second game of the series will take place in Grenada on Sunday, from 2 pm.