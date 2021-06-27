Covid19 deaths reach 800

Photo courtesy CDC.

Nine people succumbed to covid19-related illness over the last 24 hours according to Saturday’s 4 pm update by the Ministry of Health. This brought the total number of deaths to 800.

It also reported 294 new covid19 cases from samples taken from June 22 to 25, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,594 and the total positive cases to 32,069.

There were 73,675 recovered cases while 386 were in hospital, 142 in step down facilities, 345 in state quarantine facilities, and 6,772 in home isolation.