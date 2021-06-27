129 new covid19 cases, 17 deaths reported on Sunday

TT recorded 17 new covid19 deaths on Sunday, taking the national total to 817.

However, new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours fell below two hundred. There were 129 new positive cases reported on Sunday in the Ministy of Health's daily 4pm covid19 update.

The Sunday update said seven elderly males, seven elderly females, two middle-aged males with co-morbidities and one elderly male without co-morbidities died from the covid19 virus.

There are currently 151 patients in step down facilities, 305 patients in state quarantine facilities and and 6,827 people in home self-isolation.

The ministry’s update said 62 people were discharged from public health facilities and there were 136 recovered community cases.

A total of 204,249 people have received their first dose of covid19 vaccines be it AstraZeneca, Sinopharm or Pfizer. While 71,426 people have been fully vaccinated.

The lowest number of cases reported in a 24-hour cycle for this month, so far, was 106 on Sunday June 20. The highest daily number of cases for this month, so far, was 546 on Thursday June 03.

In terms of deaths, the lowest number of deaths in a 24-hour cycle this month was four recorded on Thursday June 17, while the highest was 19 recorded on two days – Friday June 4 and Saturday June 19.