Time to do right by pan

Wendell Manwarren - CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Two young entrepreneurs – one with international appeal via his role in the Black Panther movie and the other a businessman with Trini roots in the US – reneged on their decision to launch a rum named J’Ouvert after having listened carefully to voices from TT.

It did not take them long to discard the name of the rum. They have since apologised for usurping the name given to a cultural and celebratory ceremony which has its roots in our emancipation (Emancipation Day is a public holiday).

Legally, they didn’t have to rethink their original decision but thanks to people like Wendell Manwarren, Attillah Springer, Nicki Minaj and a host of social media commentators, common, emotional, historical and cultural sense prevailed. The power of the sentiments expressed and communicated were equal to the task of having this issue settled promptly and amicably.

In much the same people-centred way that the J’Ouvert rum issue was settled, pan must be proclaimed via parliamentary procedure as being the national musical instrument of TT. Research via Nalis reveals that in 1992, then PM Patrick Manning declared pan the national instrument in his Independence Day address to the nation, but it was never proclaimed as such.

Yet we refer to pan as being the national instrument even though it does not enjoy the same legal status enjoyed by any of our other national emblems and symbols. Once the descriptor “national” is used, it fosters an historical sense of ownership, pride, patriotism, community, respect and identity.

Voices must be raised to have this decades-old and unacceptable cultural failing corrected. It is not fair to the national community to be misled into thinking that the status of pan is on par with our other national symbols. Now is the best time to call for this correction.

HENRY HARPER

Petit Valley