Six held for throwing bottles at police in Nelson Street bust

Six people are expected to be charged for a series of offences after they allegedly threw bottles and other items at police who tried to break up a lime in downtown Port of Spain on Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were on patrol near Queen and Nelson Streets at around midday when they saw a group of ten people drinking alcohol and not obeying the public health regulations.

As the officers approached the group and told them of their offences, the people allegedly cursed the officers.

Police managed to arrest a Belmont woman while the other people surrounded the officers and threw bottles and other objects at them.

The officers left the area and went to the Besson Street police station where they got more police officers, led by Sgt Alexander, who went to the area and found the people still liming.

Five people were arrested.

A total of 41 charges are expected to be laid.

While police were arresting the group, they heard gunshots nearby and saw a man firing a gun from the roof of a building in the air.

Police tried to arrest him but he jumped through a window and escaped.

Police also found 1.3 kilograms of marijuana on the rooftop of the Duncan Street plannings during the exercise.

Besson Street police are continuing enquiries.