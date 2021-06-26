Honduras to get 1.5 million vaccines from US, none yet for Trinidad and Tobago

File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Honduras will become the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to receive covid19 vaccines from the US government as its global donation drive is underway.

According to an online Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) covid19 vaccine arrival tracker, Honduras will receive 1.5 m doses of the Moderna vaccine at 2 pm on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the US government listed Haiti “and other Caricom countries” as countries within the Caribbean that will receive covid19 vaccines from its global donation of 80 million.

As for Latin America, it said, “Approximately 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean to the following: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti and other Caricom countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica."

These vaccines will be delivered through Covax.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne told Newsday, "In the near future, the ongoing technical and logistical discussions with the US Government's vaccine initiative are expected to result in details that would be shared publicly. There will be significant benefits for our country and region."