Gonzales: No doubling or tripling of T&TEC rates

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales. -

MINISTER of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales has denied any impending removal of the subsidy on the cost of natural gas sold to T&TEC.

Replying to an urgent question by Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh in the House of Representatives on Friday, Gonzales said, "The question from my friend from Couva South apparently emanates from the deep dark recesses of UNC conspiracy theories, obviously meant to provoke the national psyche.

“The simple answer to this question is no."

Indarsingh, in a supplemental question, asked if electricity rates will soon be doubled or tripled.

Gonzales replied, "It is very shameful that the member is coming here to repeat the conspiracy theories of one Senator Anil Roberts that has absolutely no foundation in truth, and therefore my response to him is no."

Roberts had voiced this suggestion on Thursday as a member of the Joint Select Committee on Land and Infrastructure which interviewed T&TEC officials at a virtual sitting.

Gonzales otherwise said the Regulated Industries Commission is an independent body which will submit its report to the minister for action when it is done.