Cut above the rest

THE EDITOR: Under the curfew restrictions, no barbershops, hairdressers, spars or beauty parlours are to be opened. Only essentials businesses.

I have noticed, for some time, a particular minister is always in a new hairdo wherever she appears. Just wondering aloud at which essential business, be it supermarket, pharmacy, hardware store, gas station, etc, she gets her different hairstyles?

Please educate us.

C PETERS

via e-mail