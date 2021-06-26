Citizens free to return home as borders reopen on July 17

In this file photo a Caribbean Airlines plane takes off.

On July 17, Trinidad and Tobago’s borders will reopen for the first time since March 22, 2020.

The Prime Minister announced that vaccinated citizens, unvaccinated citizens and vaccinated non-nationals would be able to enter TT. Unvaccinated non-nationals will not be allowed to enter.

All categories will have to show proof of a negative PCR test 72 hours old or less. Those fully vaccinated, with two weeks elapsing after getting their second shot, would not have to go through mandatory state quarantine at their own expense at a hotel.

Non-vaccinated people will have to undergo state quarantine for 14 days.

Previously, everyone entering TT had apply for an exemption from the Minister of National Security and once approved had to go through seven days state quarantine and seven days of home quarantine.

Children of citizens can return home with their parents without vaccines.