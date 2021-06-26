Bail for cop on gun, ammo charges

PC Sheldon Mieres. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A police constable last assigned to the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) was granted $500,000 bail on Friday after he was charged with four offences including possession of an illegal firearm.

Police said in a media release, PC Sheldon Mieres was granted bail on Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young at the St Joseph Police Station.

Mieres was charged with the transfer of firearms, transfer of ammunition, contravening the conditions of the Firearm User’s License (FUL), and being in possession of five rounds of .40 ammunition in excess of his authorisation.

He is alleged to have had 26 rounds of 9 mm ammunition in excess of his authorisation.

Mieres was one of three policemen held last week by officers of the Special Operations Response Team and the Southern Division Task Force, who acted on intelligence obtained from the Strategic Services Agency.

Officers of the Professional Standards Bureau searched Mieres' home and allegedly found 80 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and 40 rounds of .40 ammunition.

A search of his vehicle was also done and officers allegedly found a Spring Field Hellcat pistol with two Aero magazines and 26 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, together with his FUL booklet which showed he was in excess by five rounds of .40 ammunition and 26 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Police said the homes of the other officers were searched but nothing illegal was found. The were subsequently released without charge.

Mieres, who was charged by Insp Sylvan of the PSB, is scheduled to appear before a Tunapuna magistrate on August 6.