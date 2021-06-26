Bad decision by WASA and Minister Gonzales

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: I note with consternation the directive from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to halt the disconnection of delinquent customers by the WASA management. The flood of customers lining up to pay their bills is proof that this was an excellent idea.

People who refused to pay their miniscule bills for years suddenly realised they could afford to pay not only the current bill, but years of backlog. As usual, the minister fell for the ploy of drawing attention to the truly disadvantaged few who lost their jobs and genuinely could not afford to pay at this time. But these are in the minority and could safely be afforded a bligh.

What about the hundreds of thousands of public servants who didn't lose one cent of their salaries? What about those tens of thousands in the private sector who also did not lose any income? What about the millions owed by corporate customers? What about those government departments which just can't be bothered to pay their bills? Those are the ones WASA should be going after.

My advice to the minister is to let WASA do what it started. Clearly, the results were immediate. The cash-strapped utility should not be hamstrung by the minister's directive to halt disconnections. It should be withdrawn and the utility allowed do its thing. But please, WASA, go after the big fish and those who can afford to pay, not the little guy who is now jobless.

A CHARLES

via e-mail