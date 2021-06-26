Akeem Stewart pulls out of Paralympic Games

Akeem Stewart - Angelo Marcelle

THERE will be no Trinidad and Tobago athletes at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan as Paralympic gold-medalist Akeem Stewart has pulled out of the competition.

Up to this week, Stewart was TT’s lone contender as sprinter Nyoshia Cain-Claxton had also pulled out of the competition.

Paralympic Committee president Sudhir Ramessar told Newsday while it is disappointing there will be no TT athletes at the Games, he respects Stewart's decision.

He said Stewart believed he was not prepared enough and would rather not go to Tokyo because of this.

Stewart copped gold in the men’s discus throw at the last Games.

He also won gold in the men's discus and javelin events at the 2015 Games in Toronto, Canada, becoming TT's first-ever Parapan Am champion. He then won gold in the men's javelin throw and claimed silver in men's discus throw at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.