Woman's body found near Port of Spain lighthouse

The Lighthouse at the intersection of Wrightson Road, Beetham Highway and Broadway in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Police are trying to identify the body of a woman found in the water off the Beetham Highway near City Gate on Friday morning.

Police said people saw the body near the westbound lane of the Beetham Highway, about 500 feet from the lighthouse, at around 7.20 am, and stopped members of the Guard and Emergency Branch to tell them.

The woman appeared to be of East Indian descent, in her 40s, and was wearing a black top and green skirt.

Police from the Central Police Station and homicide investigators went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared the woman dead.

Her body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, where it will be swabbed and an autopsy done.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.