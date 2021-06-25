Trinidad and Tobago to host Caribbean education conference

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Trinidad and Tobago will host this year’s Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools (CAPSS) annual Biennial Education Conference.

The event, in its 28th year, will be hosted by the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools of TT (APPSSTT), a member of CAPSS. It will run from July 26-31.

This year’s theme, Breaking Barriers: Transitioning Beyond the Norm, will feature speakers from the education sector discussing issues surrounding education in the country and wider region.

President of APPSSTT and CAPS Sherra Carrington-James said the conference will feature a range of lectures and panel discussions with educators from across the region.

“It is a golden opportunity for TT and regional media to partner with principals' associations to showcase the strides that have been made in the education system as the region transitions beyond that which is normal,” said a statement from the APPSSTT.

Local speakers include President Paula Mae-Weekes, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, former president Anthony Carmona, and former minister of education Hazel Manning.

The event will feature over 60 sessions, which will be delivered on a 3D virtual interactive platform.

Topics include academics, technological implementation by administrators, innovation and creativity in the region, culture, highlighting students in a range of co-curricular activities, and health and wellness.

The conference will also highlight issues surrounding special education, parents' needs, and climate change.