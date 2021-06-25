Trinidad and Tobago advance to men's team sprint final round at Pan Am Track Cycling

Njisane Phillip -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago advanced to the final of the men’s team sprint event when day-one action of the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships pedalled off in Villa Deportiva Nacional Videna, Lima, Peru on Friday.

In the qualifying round, the TT trio of Zion Pulido, Njisane Phillip and Keron Bramble clocked the second fastest time of 45.8222 seconds to secure a place in the final.

Topping the field was Colombia (44.933 seconds) while Argentina (45.939 seconds) and Mexico (46.314 seconds) rounded off the top four advancing nations.

National coach Gregory D’Andrade allowed Pan Am debutant Pulido to complete the first lap for TT. He was followed by two-time Olympian Phillip and 2019 Pan Am Championships men’s keirin bronze medallist Bramble.

TT are defending men’s team sprint champions. The squad returns to the velodrome around 3.15 pm on Friday to vie for a spot in the gold medal ride.

Prior to their final ride, US-based women’s pro road cyclist Alexi Costa is also expected to line up in the women’s Scratch Race and Elimination.