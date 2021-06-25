Teenage girl dies from covid19, death toll nears 800

Image courtesy CDC

A teenage girl is among the 16 covid19 deaths recorded on Friday.

The deaths brought fatalities to 791.

After a week when the numbers of new covid19 cases recorded daily were below 250, 346 cases were recorded on Friday from samples taken between June 21 and 24.

June 25 marks 16 days after the vaccination rollout which drew crowds to health centres across the country.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Friday said the people who died were seven elderly men, two elderly women, four middle-aged men, and one teenage girl, all with comorbidities, as well as two middle-aged men without comorbidities.

There are 7,613 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 31,755 cases of covid19, of which 23,371 have recovered.

There are 385 people in hospital, 27 fewer than Thursday. Of these, 113 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 16 in the intensive care unit and 33 in the high dependency unit. There are 58 at the Caura Hospital, 45 at the Augustus Long Hospital, nine at the St Ann’s Hospital, 59 at the Arima General Hospital, 38 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 41 at the St James Medical Complex, 20 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 146 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 39 at UWI Debe, 16 at UTT Valsayn, 27 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, 12 at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, 16 at the Tacarigua Facility, and eight in Tobago.

There are 331 people in state quarantine facilities, and 6,736 in home self-isolation. There were 360 and 6,854 on Thursday respectively.

There are 297 recovered community cases and 60 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

A total of 224,850 people have been tested to date, of whom 95,474 were tested at private facilities.

As of Friday at 4 pm, 194,212 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 89,561 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 104,361 received Sinopharm, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine. A total of 63, 647 people had received their second dose.