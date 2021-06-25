Stafanie Taylor to lead West Indies women's team for Pakistan series

The West Indies women's 'A' team get ready for a practice match. Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies

STAFANIE TAYLOR has been retained as captain of the West Indies women’s cricket team for the CG Insurance T20 International three-match series against Pakistan.

The series will take place from June 30 to July 3 at Antigua’s Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Additionally, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) women’s selection panel also chose a women’s ‘A’ team to play their first-ever three-match T20I series on the same dates. The ‘A’ team matches precede the senior team matches in back-to-back double header fixtures.

According to a statement issued by CWI on Friday, lead selector of women’s cricket Anne Browne-John said the series has come at an opportune time since the WI players have not been able to face international opponents since September 2020 against England.

“It’s exciting that not only will the senior team be in action, but for the very first time a WI ‘A’ Team will have the opportunity to compete against international opposition.

“As we prepare for the upcoming five CG Insurance ODI match series, these three T20Is will enable the senior team to ease themselves back into the international arena.

“The ‘A’ team matches are an excellent chance for some of the younger players who have not been able to find a place in the senior team to show their skills,” said Browne.

The CG Insurance T20I and One Day International (ODI) series will allow for all 28 players to be eligible for selection on both teams.

Taylor has been dubbed as one of the greatest all-rounders of all-time, while Reniece Boyce, the experienced wicket-keeper/batter, has been named to lead the ‘A’ team.

Two young players from the Windward Islands – 16-year old left-arm medium pacer Zaida James and 17-year old right-arm medium pacer Jannillea Glasgow – have been called up for the first time to the WI women’s training squad and have now been selected in the ‘A’ team squad after impressing during the pre-series camp.

The statement continued, “The WI women return to the field in the Caribbean after a 19-month absence due to the impact and effects of the covid19 pandemic.”

The CG Insurance T20Is and One Day Internationals will be streamed live along with radio commentary via the WindiesCricket YouTube page.

WI women’s T20I squad – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman.

WI women’s ‘A’ T20I squad – Reniece Boyce (captain), Shabika Gajnabi (vice-captain), Shanika Bruce, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams.