Politicians must unite for good of the nation

THE EDITOR: Amid the covid19 pandemic with hundreds of lives already lost and thousands of people being infected with the virus in TT, the cry for unity to deal with this crisis can be heard throughout the country. This cry for our politicians to come together and work as one to beat the coronavirus is well known by them.

As a concerned citizen, I endorse the many voices echoing across the land. This is not the time to be arrogant, self-opinionated, proud, haughty, or to carry the excess baggage of hurts from the past. The country needs unity and it must start from the top.

For this unity is to be realised, there must be respect for one other, which is greatly lacking in our country. When people are disrespected, treated unkindly, verbally abused and called all types of names, they will not want to join with those who disrespect them. This is why our politicians can never unite on anything. For example, it’s not right to say "if covid19 had a face it will be the UNC."

There have been many other examples over the years where gross disrespect has been shown by our politicians on both sides. Hurtful statements only add gas to the fires of division.

Too often leaders use their various forums to insult each rather than call for support on bills, etc. That can never unite people in any cause. It is time our leaders update their people skills for unity in the land and the future of the country. Our leaders must stop sowing seeds of discord.

Do our leaders really want the disharmony to continue? If not, they must change the way they relate to one another. Citizens are fed up with childish behaviour in this hour of crisis. Let's do it together for a better TT, for one people, one country working in unity.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

