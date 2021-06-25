News
Photos of the day: June 25, 2021
Roger Jacob
52 Minutes Ago
TO BE HANDED OUT: Hundreds of food hampers organised by the management of South Park Mall in San Fernando, remained uncollected, after police halted the hamper distribution and dispersed a massive crowd on Friday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Police control the flow of traffic at the South Park Mall entrance, after scores were turned away as a hamper distribution drive was cancelled on Friday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Port of Spain city corporation workmen secure new steel manhole covers weeks after the original covers were stolen. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
A police officer from the Police Sentry Post at the Red House stands by to offer assistance to Gary De Freitas who had to change a soft tyre in front the Red House on Abercromby Street in Port of Spain on Friday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
A couple hold hands as they walk through the food court of Trincity Mall where some stores such as bookstores and groceries were opened for business on Friday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
The driver of this Toyota 4X4 pick-up found a unique parking spot at the Trincity Shopping Mall on Friday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Ann Antoine, left, Principal of the Beetham Estate Government Primary School receives stationery packages for her SEA students from chairman of the Youth Mobilisation Foundation Sule Joseph and councillor Nicole Young, right, on Friday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Afisha Black Pastry Chef tops freshly baked cinnamon rolls with icing at the CinnaBon outlet that was recently reopened, after limiting their menu to freshly baked items at the Trincity Shopping Mall in Trincity on Friday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
PULL TO THE SIDE: An officer from the Port of Spain City Task Force instructs this driver to pull to the side of the roadway in Sea Lots on Friday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Comments
"Photos of the day: June 25, 2021"