Photos of the day: June 25, 2021

TO BE HANDED OUT: Hundreds of food hampers organised by the management of South Park Mall in San Fernando, remained uncollected, after police halted the hamper distribution and dispersed a massive crowd on Friday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.