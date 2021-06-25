No leads on missing Princes Town woman

MISSING: Khadijah Flament. -

The female suspect held in connection with the disappearance of a Princes Town woman remains at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital.

Newsday learnt that the woman, a nurse from Olera Heights in San Fernando, is expected to spend at least two more weeks at the hospital.

Flament, 25, the mother of one, was last seen on June 7, when she left her home at Lothians Road to visit her daughter, eight, in San Fernando.

Last Friday healthcare personnel, under police supervision, took the suspect from her home to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH). She was later transferred to the St Ann's hospital.

The suspect had stripped naked and exposed herself to passers-by.

She had been under police guard while in home quarantine.

Flament’s relatives are still awaiting confirmation on the identity of burnt bones found last week at Reform Village, believed to be human. Police also took DNA samples from Flament’s mother, Anastasia Flament, 44, to send for testing.

The investigation took a bizarre turn on Monday when one of Flament’s Facebook accounts became active. A series of posts purporting to be from her said she was not dead but in Tobago.

Like relatives, police investigators dismissed the posts as fake. Instead, they believe someone hacked into her account "to throw off the investigations." Police from the Cyber Crime Unit have been tracking down the origin of the posts.

Up to Friday, no information on the status of the investigation was forthcoming.

Relatives, including Flament’s mother, have been searching for her, but on Friday, a relative confirmed that the teams did not search on Thursday and Friday.

Police from Homicide Bureau Region III, Southern Division, and the Cyber Crime Unit are investigating.